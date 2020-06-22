Metro Buhari Leaves For Mali On Peace Mission -Vanguard Newspaper

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday depart for Bamako, the Republic of Mali on a one-day visit, following the briefing by the ECOWAS Special Envoy to the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan. This is will be the first journey President Buhari would be embarking...
