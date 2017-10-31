Submit Post Advertise

Politics Buhari Lists 8 Achievements At APC NEC Meeting

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 31, 2017 at 4:12 PM. Views count: 1

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday listed eight achievements of his administration during the All Progressives Congress, NEC meeting in Abuja.

    Buhari said the APC change is real and it is here to stay.

    “Our Change, the Change that the APC represents, is here to stay.

    “We will stay united as a Party and continue to work for the good of Nigeria”.

    “I must therefore thank all stakeholders, as well as a number of non-APC members who have consistently risen above petty partisan interests.

    “The APC is proud of our achievements in the last 2 years”

    The achievements, according to the President include:

    1. the fight against Boko Haram,

    2. Agric Revolution,

    3. Improved Power,

    4. Peace in the Delta

    5. We've seen regular supply of petroleum products,

    6. a successful Presidential Fertilizer Initiative; & TSA Implementation. This change is real.

    7. Internationally, Nigeria's prestige and credit-worthiness have gone up. We have regained our respect on the International stage.

    8. The World Bank released its latest Business Rankings report. We moved up 24 places,& are one of the world's 10 most improved countries
     
