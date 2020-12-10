Video Buhari makes U-turn, cancels appearance before Reps | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Buhari makes U-turn, cancels appearance before Reps – New Telegraph
  • By the power of God, Trump’ll be sworn in as 46th US President on Jan 20, 2021 – Fani-Kayode - Vanguard Newspaper
  • We have reduced cost of data by 50% ― Pantami - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Maina goes the way of the noble, slumps in court - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Nigeria Senate empowers banks to recover loans without borrowers consent – NaijaBizCom
  • ‘Don’t embarrass yourself’ — Falana asks @MBuhari to honour n’assembly summons - The Cable News

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Buhari makes U-turn, cancels appearance before Reps – New Telegraph

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/buhari-makes-u-turn-cancels-appearance-before-reps-2/
Metro - By the power of God, Trump’ll be sworn in as 46th US President on Jan 20, 2021 – Fani-Kayode - Vanguard Newspaper

Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/12/by-the-power-of-god-trumpll-be-sworn-in-as-46th-us-president-on-jan-20-2021-fani-kayode/
Metro - We have reduced cost of data by 50% ― Pantami - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/12/we-have-reduced-cost-of-data-by-50-―-pantami/
Metro - Breaking: Maina goes the way of the noble, slumps in court - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/12/breaking-maina-goes-the-way-of-the-noble-slumps-in-court/
Metro - Nigeria Senate empowers banks to recover loans without borrowers consent – NaijaBizCom

https://naijabizcom.com/2020/12/10/nigeria-senate-empowers-banks-to-recover-loans-without-borrowers-consent/
Politics - ‘Don’t embarrass yourself’ — Falana asks @MBuhari to honour n’assembly summons - The Cable News

