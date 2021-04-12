In Nigeria News today headlines include
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- 2023: Tinubu begins distribution of rice to Kano residents - People's Gazette
- FG will achieve 5million homes’ solar system target – Osinbajo - Vanguard Newspaper
- Saraki: PDP Must Win North-Central Zone If It Wants To Return To Power In 2023 – Nairaland
- No Individual Can Choose My Successor – Governor Wike – The Trent News
- Obasanjo: How IBB’s ‘bad belle’ stopped Abiola from becoming president – PM News
