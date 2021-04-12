  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Video 2023: Tinubu begins distribution of rice to Kano residents | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • 2023: Tinubu begins distribution of rice to Kano residents - People's Gazette
  • FG will achieve 5million homes’ solar system target – Osinbajo - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Saraki: PDP Must Win North-Central Zone If It Wants To Return To Power In 2023 – Nairaland
  • No Individual Can Choose My Successor – Governor Wike – The Trent News
  • Obasanjo: How IBB’s ‘bad belle’ stopped Abiola from becoming president – PM News
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - 2023: Tinubu begins distribution of rice to Kano residents - People's Gazette

https://www.gazettengr.com/2023-tinubu-begins-distribution-of-rice-to-kano-residents/?utm_source=ReviveOldPost&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=ReviveOldPost
Politics - FG will achieve 5million homes’ solar system target – Osinbajo - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/04/fg-will-achieve-5million-homes-solar-system-target-osinbajo/
Politics - Saraki: PDP Must Win North-Central Zone If It Wants To Return To Power In 2023 – Nairaland

https://www.independent.ng/2023-north-central-crucial-to-pdps-success-says-saraki/
Politics - No Individual Can Choose My Successor – Governor Wike – The Trent News

https://www.thetrentonline.com/nobody-unilaterally-choose-successor-wike/
Politics - Obasanjo: How IBB’s ‘bad belle’ stopped Abiola from becoming president – PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/04/11/obasanjo-how-ibbs-bad-belle-stopped-abiola-from-becoming-president/
