Oshiomhole and Buhari Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammadu Buhari now has a brand new baby boy following the emergence of David Lyon as the new governor of Bayelsa state. The former labour leader made the comment while presenting the new …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Xz1jcM
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Xz1jcM
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]