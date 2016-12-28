Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the death of a Second Republic Senator and member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Francis Okpozo. Okpozo died on Tuesday in Ozoro, Isoko North LGA in Delta state. He was aged 85 years. In a statement released by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said: “The President hopes that all who mourn Senator Okpozo will carry forward his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta. “President Buhari prays that God Almighty will comfort the family of the late senator and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.”