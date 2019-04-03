President Muhammadu Buhari for the second time has said the National Assembly inflated the debt figures to be repaid by the federal government to some states.
He asked the lawmakers to send details of the amounts they approved for Delta and Taraba States. He said he would go ahead …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2I8yVZc
Get More Nigeria Political News
He asked the lawmakers to send details of the amounts they approved for Delta and Taraba States. He said he would go ahead …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2I8yVZc
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]