President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday has said that he needed longer period of rest and may not return back to the country as scheduled.
In a statement released the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said the results of the series of medical checkups President Buhari carried out in the cause of his medical vacation had shown that he needed longer period of rest.
He said this necessitated his staying back in London, United Kingdom longer than initially planned.
Adesina did not disclose how long the President’s “longer period of rest” will take.
He however thanked Nigerians for their prayers and good wishes while assuring them that there is no cause for worry
The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country
“The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.
“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.
‘”During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned".
Last edited by a moderator: Feb 21, 2017 at 11:05 AM