Politics Buhari To Tribunal: I Beat Atiku In His Polling Unit – Naijaloaded

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has pooh-poohed claims by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that they won February 23 presidential election and has underscored his victory by showing that he beat Atiku in his polling unit in Adamawa.



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2VZoY4u
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top