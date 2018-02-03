Submit Post Advertise

Buhari unable to control forces drawing Nigeria back – APC senator

Feb 3, 2018

    Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution his aides and political appointee on how they react or comment on the ongoing herdsmen crisis in Nigeria.

    Sani, who is a senator under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said most of the president’s aides are misinforming the public or rationalising the violence of herdsmen attacks


    Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking newshttp://ift.tt/2nymWca –
