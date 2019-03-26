Politics Buhari vs Atiku: Why Obasanjo is wrong – BSO – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Buhari Support Organization, BSO, on Monday, faulted former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent statements on the political developments in the country.

Obasannjo had in a statement he personally signed, said that those insinuating that PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s decision to head to …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JP8Uki

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top