President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Executive Council will, at its meeting on Wednesday (today) decide on the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who gave this indication in an interview with journalists on Tuesday, said the university lecturers had deliberated on the offers made to them by the government at a meeting on August 17. Also, the union, in a statement on Tuesday, said it would call off its strike after receiving a positive response to its demands from the Federal Government. Ngige, in the interview with journalists explained why ASUU did not attend a meeting it was scheduled to hold with the government on Tuesday. He said the union, in a letter dated August 28, stated that it had considered offers made by the government and made its counter-offer. The minister said the Federal Government would deliberate on the union’s counter-offer. “Tomorrow (today, Wednesday) is Federal Executive Council meeting and there are aspects that we will need FEC approval to go on with. Thereafter, we will meet with the ASUU team either tomorrow evening or Thursday morning, whichever will be more convenient,” Ngige added.