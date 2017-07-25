The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned against plans to assassinate its leader Nnamdi Kanu. If Nnamdi Kanu is killed, the Muhammadu Buhari government will not be able to contain the after effects, a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said. According to the statement, any attack on Kanu would radicalise the Biafra struggle in a manner nobody could stop. It pointed accusing fingers at certain governors, an elder statesman, a socio-cultural organisation, a security chief and a religious head, saying they are planning to kill Kanu. "..we promise them that any attack on Nnamdi Kanu or assassination attempt will radicalise the struggle for Biafran independence to the point which no one can contain", Emma Powerful said. “We are reminding those evil plotters that if anything happens to our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who has been using non-violent methods for Biafran liberation since the inception of IPOB, that they will experience what they have not seen before since the creation of the contraption called Nigeria by the British"