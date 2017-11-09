Submit Post Advertise

Buhari Will Sweep The Whole of Ebonyi in 2019 - APC

    The Ebonyi state chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, is confident President Muhammadu Buhari will get the majority of votes in the state come 2019.

    Acting chairman of the party, Eze Nwachukwu, said the party has vowed to support Buhari's re-election in 2019.

    “We have assessed the achievements of the present administration and have come to an undeniable truth that Mr President has done so much in areas of physical infrastructure, war against financial graft, job creation, economic repositioning among others”, he said.

    “We are only praying that Mr President will listen to the popular voices calling on him to throw himself in for re-election in order complete the good work that his administration has started”.
     

