Over 48,000 Nigerians on social media have voted President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst president Nigeria has ever had since the return to democracy in 1999.
SaharaReporters had organized online polls on Facebook and Twitter asking Nigerians on the social media to select their worst …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2xlqbIx
Get More Nigeria Political News
SaharaReporters had organized online polls on Facebook and Twitter asking Nigerians on the social media to select their worst …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2xlqbIx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 6.9 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[1]