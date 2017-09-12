Nigeria's Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday said his major aim in the country's parliament is to leave the National Assembly a better place. A statement released by his spokesman, Yusuf Olaniyonu, said: “However, what always motivates me is that drive to leave this institution better than we met it. “I always like to leave a place stronger than I met it, and more capable to deliver on its constitutional role and functions than how it was before I got there. “The difference between democracy and dictatorship is parliament. This is why I tell people that it is not about who the Senate President, the President, or the Chief Justice of Nigeria is, we must always work to strengthen all our institutions. “For example, in four years, I’m gone. Somebody else will be there, but the institution will always remain. “If you have weak parliament that is not effectively able to champion the needs of the people, you will have a weak democracy,” he said.