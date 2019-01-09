Metro Buratai In Kebbi, Flags Off Operation Python Dance 3 – Leadership Newspaper

The chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Burutai has flagged off operation ‘ Python Dance 3″ in Kebbi as part of efforts to address insecurity in Nigeria.

The chief of Army Staff before the Flag off of operation Python Dance 3 was at Kebbi Government House …



