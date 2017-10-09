Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Buratai Slashes Fees at Army Schools

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 12:51 PM. Views count: 74

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has ordered the immediate review of the school fees of all Army command primary and secondary schools in the country.

    He said the directive was aimed at ameliorating the financial burden faced by the army personnel in the education of their children and wards.

    Buratai, who made this known at the just concluded COAS second and third quarter conference held in Abuja, also said the reduction of the school fees of children and wards of personnel would go a long way to boost the morale of troops while carrying out their duties.

    Buratai, who said the performances of troops in assigned tasks can only be complemented by sustainable welfare programmes, said the army under his leadership has introduced several welfare programmes to better the living condition of personnel.

    buruT.JPG

    He said: “The performance of troops in assigned tasks can only be complemented by sustainable welfare programmes.

    “Consequently, some welfare initiatives have been introduced in order to boost troops’ morale in the Nigerian Army (NA).

    “These include affordable quality education to children and wards of military officers, soldiers and selected civilians in Command Secondary and Primary Schools.

    “Accordingly, I have ordered a downward review of school fees in these schools, in order to lessen the financial burden faced by the NA personnel towards the education of their children and wards.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 12:51 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Buratai Slashes Fees
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      IPOB Set To Drag Buratai, Uzor Kalu To Court Over Nnamdi Kanu's Disappearance

      Samguine, Oct 2, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      659
      Samguine
      Oct 2, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Operation Python Dance Was Carefully Planned For South-easterners - Buratai

      RemmyAlex, Sep 19, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      714
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 19, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Boko Haram In Trouble As Burutai, Other Service Chiefs Arrive Maiduguri

      RemmyAlex, Aug 1, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,489
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 1, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Metro

      Gov Wike Welcomes COAS Buratai, Defense Minister to Rivers State [VIDEO]

      Lequte, Jul 13, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,788
      Lequte
      Jul 13, 2017
    5. Jules
      Metro

      Swapping 82 Chibok Girls For Boko Haram Prisoners Was a Political Decision - COAS

      Jules, Jul 5, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      340
      Jules
      Jul 5, 2017
    6. Jules
      Metro

      700 Boko Haram Terrorists Have Surrendered - Nigerian Army

      Jules, Jul 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      333
      Jules
      Jul 4, 2017
    7. kemi
      Metro

      Humans Burnt Alive, Slashed With Cutlasses as Hausa, Yoruba Clash in Ife [Graphic PHOTOS]

      kemi, Mar 8, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      6,693
      kemi
      Mar 8, 2017

    Comments