The Nigerian Army has challenged its Special Forces to prove that they have better training and tactics than terrorists by making the difference and positive impact in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations. The Chief of Army of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, gave the charge in Maiduguri on Sunday, …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SmRDhB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SmRDhB
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]