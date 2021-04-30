Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
Burna Boy’s mum makes Billboard’s 2021 ‘International Power Players’ list - New Telegraph
Billboard has named Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy’s mum, among its ‘International Power Players’. The music industry magazine’s ‘International Power Players’ honour recognises industry leaders — nominated by their companies and peers and selected by Billboard editors — with primary responsibility...
www.newtelegraphng.com