Entertainment Burna Boy leads Apple’s top 10 streamed songs in 2019 – Legit.ng

#1
Nigeria's Afro-fusion artist Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has topped the 2019 list of Apple Music's most-streamed artists.

The data recently released by Apple Music features artists in sub-Sahara Africa. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the songs on the list featured....


via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2ORb57e

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top