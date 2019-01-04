Featured Thread #1
Burna Boy who was at the center of a Coachella controversy yesterday, in a new Instagram post stated that Nigeria is home to the largest number of backward unprogressive fools. According to Burna Boy, this is because most Nigerians are not mentally advanced to fight for themselves. Though …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2TmvZui
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2TmvZui
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[86]