Two buses branded ‘Buhari/Osibanjo campaign’ and the campaign office of one of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party factional governorship candidate in Enugu state, Mr. George Tagbo Ogara, were on Saturday, set ablaze by hoodlums still at large.
