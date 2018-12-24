Metro Buses branded ‘Buhari/Osibanjo campaign,’ APC office set ablaze in Enugu – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Two buses branded ‘Buhari/Osibanjo campaign’ and the campaign office of one of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party factional governorship candidate in Enugu state, Mr. George Tagbo Ogara, were on Saturday, set ablaze by hoodlums still at large.

Buses branded ‘Buhari/Osibanjo campaign,’ APC office set ablaze in …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2T9R7nD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top