Infinity Security Services Limited is a private security service provider, with a solid capital base, Nationwide …
Responsibilities
The Business Development Officer will deal the three primary responsibilities:
For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2AAFVcQ – Hotnigerianjobs.com
Get more Latest Jobs
Responsibilities
The Business Development Officer will deal the three primary responsibilities:
- Identifying new sales leads
- Pitching products and/or services
- Maintaining fruitful relationships with existing customers
For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2AAFVcQ – Hotnigerianjobs.com
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[0]