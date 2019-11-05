Toyin Saraki shared their photo on her official Instagram page with this write up, ”#MondayMotivation #Courage #IfNotNowWhen ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Every woman and girl, every person has the right to speak up, seek solace and justice when dignity and rights are threatened....
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2WMRSpM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Every woman and girl, every person has the right to speak up, seek solace and justice when dignity and rights are threatened....
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2WMRSpM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]