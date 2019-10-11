Cabo Verde Airlines, the national carrier of the Cape Verde Islands has competed plans to start direct flight service to Lagos from Cape Verde on December 9, 2019.
This was made known at a media briefing in Lagos, to mark the official launch of the airline into …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2IGOtmk
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This was made known at a media briefing in Lagos, to mark the official launch of the airline into …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2IGOtmk
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]