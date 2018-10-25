Business Cadbury Plc rebounds to profit on a 10.6% increase in revenue – BusinessDay

#1
Cadbury Nigeria’s 9-month unaudited financial statement appears to have put the firm on the part of profitability after swimming in loss within the same period the previous year.

The consumer goods firm reported a Profit after Tax (PAT) of N172 million in its 2018 …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2OMjvhY

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top