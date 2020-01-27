Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, at the end of third quarter ended September 30, 2019, recorded a significant growth in profit after tax by 601.5 per cent, growing from N84.385 million in the same period in 2018 to N591.914 million.
The profit before tax also grew …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/3aPYaLZ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The profit before tax also grew …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/3aPYaLZ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]