Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant. The former athlete, 67, was the first member of the family to formally confirm the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is expecting her first child. Kyle Jenner is yet to publicly confirm the news, but it is widely believed that she is expecting the baby for rapper, Travis Scott A representative for Caitlyn - formerly Bruce - told The Sun when asked how she found out about her daughter's pregnancy: 'All I can tell you is that it was some time ago.' On Monday Ryan Seacrest, who is a producer on the family's E! reality show, reached out to momager Kris Jenner on air when he was co-hosting Live With Kelly And Ryan from New York City to ask about the beauty's condition. He didn't get a no.