World California bans gun sales to people under 21 – Yahoo News

#1
Most people under 21 won’t be able to buy guns in California starting next year under a law Gov. Jerry Brown announced signing Friday.

It will prevent people under 21 from buying rifles and other types of guns. State …



Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/2QmRhqn

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top