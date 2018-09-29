World California governor signs gun control bills into law – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
California Governor Jerry Brown signed several gun control bills into law the Media reports on Saturday.

The bills included one measure that raises minimum age for buying rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21..



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NcNCtj

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top