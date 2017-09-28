Submit Post Advertise

Metro Cameroon Deports 100,000 Nigerians

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Sep 28, 2017 at 8:48 AM.

    The Human Rights Watch, a non-governmental organisation, has claimed that 100,000 Nigerians have bben deported by the Cameroonian government.

    The Human Rights Watch (HRW), which made this known, yesterday, said the deportation defied a plea by the United Nations (UN) refugee agency not to return anyone to the North Eastern, where Boko Haram has killed thousands of people, “until security and human rights situation improved considerably.”

    The group, which investigates allegations of human rights abuses worldwide, said the report was based on interviews with more than 60 refugees.

    It noted that soldiers tortured, assaulted and sexually exploited Nigerian asylum seekers and denied them access to the UN refugee agency.

    “The Cameroonian military torture and abuse of Nigerian refugees seems to be driven by an arbitrary decision to punish them for Boko Haram attacks in Cameroon and to discourage Nigerians from seeking asylum,” Gerry Simpson, HRW associate refugee director said.
     

