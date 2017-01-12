Cameroon is reportedly using witchcraft in the war against boko haram. Cameroonian President Paul Biya had in 2016 urged citizens to employ witchcraft in fighting boko haram. USA Today reports that after Biya’s call to employ witchcraft against Boko Haram in January 2016, hundreds of militia fighters rushed to sorcerers, commonly called “marabouts,” to obtain lucky charms and talismans to protect them in battle. Interviews with several citizens resident in areas of Cameroon which had been previously attacked by Boko Haram confirmed that indeeed their witchcraft was working in the war against the terrorists. "Since I have this gris-gris, I have no problem,” said Mohamad Ahmed, a gym teacher and member of a local militia in Mora, referring to a small cloth bag typically worn around the neck or wrist.