ATTA, NIGERIA – Villagers in Cameroon’s volatile northwest region are fleeing separatist violence ahead of February 9 local and parliamentary elections to neighboring Nigeria.
The rebels have vowed to stop the elections and are clashing with the military while civilians are caught up in the fighting. …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/314vjiw
Get more World News
The rebels have vowed to stop the elections and are clashing with the military while civilians are caught up in the fighting. …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/314vjiw
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]