Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Sports Can Usain Bolt really make it as a footballer? – The Conversation

#1
What to do when you’ve won it all? After the 2017 World Championships and a truly stellar career, Usain St Leo Bolt bowed out of the sport he dominated for so long.

Fame, fortune, and a personality to match, it’s hard to imagine Bolt was short of offers …



read more via The Conversation – https://ift.tt/2LLA7zU

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[97]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top