What to do when you’ve won it all? After the 2017 World Championships and a truly stellar career, Usain St Leo Bolt bowed out of the sport he dominated for so long.
Fame, fortune, and a personality to match, it’s hard to imagine Bolt was short of offers …
read more via The Conversation – https://ift.tt/2LLA7zU
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Fame, fortune, and a personality to match, it’s hard to imagine Bolt was short of offers …
read more via The Conversation – https://ift.tt/2LLA7zU
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[97]