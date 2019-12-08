Sports Carlos Tevez reveals Rooney gave him his own Lamborghini when Man Utd team-mates teased him about driving an Audi – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Argentine footballer, Carlos Tevez has revealed he was ridiculed at Manchester United because of the Audi car he was driving before one of his teammates gifted him a Lamborghini.

According to the 35-year-old striker, who spent two seasons at Manchester United after he joined them in 2007 from West …

tevez.JPG

read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/355SvOg

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top