Reverend Father John Bako Shekwolo, the Parish Priest of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Ankwa Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been abducted.
News of his abduction was disclosed by Revd Fr. Daniel Kyon, the Chancellor of Kaduna Archdiocese, via a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2JF7itf
