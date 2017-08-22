A fiery Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obidimma, has criticized some prominent Igbos at the corridor of power of the marginalization and call for restructuring of the county. The spiritual leader stated this after the closed-door meeting with the IPOB leaders, calling them to work for peace. The cleric, also the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry in Idemili North Local Government of the state, condemned the group’s no-election campaign in Anambra by the IPOB. The cleric expressed support for the restructuring of Nigeria, and criticised the inequity in distribution of the nation’s wealth at the detriment of some sections of the country. “In our country Nigeria, it is certain that there is marginalisation, nepotism and tribalism. “We are one Nigeria but some people are being marginalised and that is why we have all these agitations but in everything, let there be prudence as we also pray for divine intervention. “Igbos are clamouring for Biafra but an average Igbo man is selfish in nature and the question is, how matured are we to handle our affairs. “Where are the Igbo cabals and stakeholders; like 1. Nnia Nwodo, 2. Peter Obi, 3. Emeka Anyaoku, 4. Ifeanyi Ubah, 5. Prof Charles Soludo, 6. Emmanuel Iwuanwaywu, and many others. “There has to be a unifying umbrella where they will gather and register their protest,” he said. He thanked God for President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return and quick recovery, and called on him to look into agitations bedeviling the nation and mindless killings. Related: Buhari Summons Council of State Meeting To Discuss Agitation, Restructuring