Business CBN Injects $210m Into Foreign Exchange Market – Nairaland

#1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected 210 million dollars into the various segments of the market to sustain its intervention in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market. The CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. Mr Okorafor revealed …




Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2GAusi4

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top