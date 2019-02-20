The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected 210 million dollars into the various segments of the market to sustain its intervention in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market. The CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. Mr Okorafor revealed …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2GAusi4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2GAusi4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]