The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday injected the sum of $263 million into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), being its first intervention in that sector this year.
This was in addition to the sum CNY 39 million consummated through a combination of spot …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RsjP6V
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This was in addition to the sum CNY 39 million consummated through a combination of spot …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RsjP6V
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]