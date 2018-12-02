  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Business CBN reads riot act to banks, firms, individuals over banned Items – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
CBN office It is not going to be easy for banks, companies and individuals behind activities aimed at undermining the extant policy on the 41 items banned from accessing foreign exchange at the official window of the Central Bank of Nigeria …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2G3eqNY

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top