The police in Abuja have arrested two suspected killers of a Central Bank of Nigeria worker, Michael Iorkohol, 47, who was declared missing by his family before his remains were found in Piyako community in Abuja.
The suspects, Alfred Leonard and Samson Agbo, were found …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2PnJb0O
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspects, Alfred Leonard and Samson Agbo, were found …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2PnJb0O
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]