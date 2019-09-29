More free offers and support continues to knock on Tacha’s door despite her controversial exit from the BBNAIJA reality TV show.
The latest person to speak out for her and offers support this time around is Nigeria’s celebrated Tattoo artist, Bisola Ojikutu also known as Bizzyaski. Bizzyaski who is a Tattoo …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2mwRJJo
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The latest person to speak out for her and offers support this time around is Nigeria’s celebrated Tattoo artist, Bisola Ojikutu also known as Bizzyaski. Bizzyaski who is a Tattoo …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2mwRJJo
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 26.7 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[75]