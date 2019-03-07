The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has placed access to foreign exchange for all forms of textile materials on the FOREX restriction list, the bank’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced in Abuja on Tuesday.
Mr Emefiele made the announcement during a meeting with textile industry operators. He …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2J7lET1
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Mr Emefiele made the announcement during a meeting with textile industry operators. He …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2J7lET1
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]