The Champions league draws will take place on Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco at 5pm. How it looks like: Each group takes a team from each of the four pots, with clubs unable to play against teams from their own nation. Pots 1 and 2 contain the serious members of Europe's elite - with the latter looking arguably more formidable than the former. Pot 1 This is seeded, containing just domestic champions of the eight biggest European leagues. Real Madrid, the Champions League holders, are joined by Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Benfica, Monaco, Spartak Moscow and Shakhtar Donetsk. Pot 2 It contains a host of illustrious clubs who have won the competition in its current and old guise as the European Cup. Former Champions League winners Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Porto feature. Powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City also make the cut, as do Sevilla. Pots 3 It includes Tottenham and returning five-time winners Liverpool after they saw off Hoffenheim on Wednesday night. They are joined by Napoli, Basle, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Roma and Besiktas. Scottish champions Celtic will be in Pot 4, the selection of the competition's relative minnows. CSKA Moscow, Sporting Lisbon, APOEL Nicosia, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag and RB Leipzig are also in there. With the way the pots are looking - expect some tasty groups. What's the best and worst case scenarios for the English clubs? BEST CASE... Chelsea (Pot 1): Porto, Anderlecht, Maribor. Manchester City/Manchester United (Pot 2): Spartak Moscow, Anderlecht, Maribor. Tottenham/Liverpool (Pot 3): Spartak Moscow, Porto, Maribor. WORST CASE.... Chelsea (Pot 1): Barcelona, Napoli, RB Leipzig. Manchester City/Manchester United (Pot 2): Real Madrid, Napoli, RB Leipzig. Tottenham/Liverpool (Pot 3): Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig.