Sports Champions League: Allegri slams Juventus players after 2-0 defeat to Atletico – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, has criticised his side for switching off in the closing stages of their Champions League round of 16 clash at Atletico Madrid.

The LaLiga side pulled off a 2-0 win over Juve on Wednesday night at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico sealed victory, thanks …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SM3CKa

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[31]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top