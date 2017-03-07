Arsenal are hosting Bayern Munich in the second tie of their UEFA champions league game. Bayern Munich won the first leg of the match 5-1 in Germany. Here are the starting lineup for both teams: Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain Welbeck, Alexis Subs: Cech, Gibbs, Gabriel, Coquelin, Ozil, Lucas, Giroud Bayern Munich: Neuer, Hummels, Thiago, Ribery, Martinez, Lewandowski, Robben, Rafinha, Alonso, Vidal, Alaba Subs: Ulreich, Costa, Bernat, Muller, Coman, Kimmich, Sanches