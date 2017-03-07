Submit Post Advertise

Sports Champions League: Arsenal v Bayern Munich- Starting Lineup

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Mar 7, 2017 at 7:52 PM. Views count: 157

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Arsenal are hosting Bayern Munich in the second tie of their UEFA champions league game.

    Bayern Munich won the first leg of the match 5-1 in Germany.

    Here are the starting lineup for both teams:

    Arsenal:

    Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain Welbeck, Alexis

    Subs: Cech, Gibbs, Gabriel, Coquelin, Ozil, Lucas, Giroud

    Bayern Munich:

    Neuer, Hummels, Thiago, Ribery, Martinez, Lewandowski, Robben, Rafinha, Alonso, Vidal, Alaba

    Subs: Ulreich, Costa, Bernat, Muller, Coman, Kimmich, Sanches
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Mar 7, 2017 at 7:52 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments