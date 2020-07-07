Champions League: Man City Knock Madrid Out As Lyon Send Juve Packing - Complete Sports
Costly errors from Raphael Varane saw Real Madrid lose 2-1 to Manchester City and crash out of this season's Champions League while Juventus beat Lyon but were eliminated on away goals rules.
