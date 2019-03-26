Prosecutors have dropped all charges against US actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack, his lawyers say.
The Empire actor attended a court hearing in Chicago on Tuesday, where a judge reportedly sealed the case. Mr Smollett pleaded not guilty this month to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police.
His attorneys maintained on Tuesday that the actor was attacked by two unknown individuals.
