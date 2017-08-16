Submit Post Advertise

Charly Boy Announces Suspension of Anti-Buhari #ResignOrResume Protest

    Nigerian Entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has announced the suspension of the#ResignOrResume protest in Abuja.

    Speaking at the Unity fountain on Wednesday morning, , Charly Boy said "We are not deterred by the intimidation and harassment by the sponsored thugs and we cannot be cowed by a few group of people. What government want to do is to ensure that we have a clash with the hired crowd and we will not allow that to happen,”

    The protest was geared at getting President Muhammadu to return to work or resign.
     
