Nigerian Entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has announced the suspension of the#ResignOrResume protest in Abuja. Speaking at the Unity fountain on Wednesday morning, , Charly Boy said "We are not deterred by the intimidation and harassment by the sponsored thugs and we cannot be cowed by a few group of people. What government want to do is to ensure that we have a clash with the hired crowd and we will not allow that to happen,” The protest was geared at getting President Muhammadu to return to work or resign.